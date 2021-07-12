Healthcare Pros
Juvenile critically injured in South Richmond shooting

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a juvenile.
By Victoria Doss
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Richmond’s southside, according to Richmond Police.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Warwick Rd and Fernbrook Dr.

The age of the victim is not yet known.

Police do not yet have any suspect information.

Anyone who may know something is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

