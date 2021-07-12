Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Five Virginia mental health institutions close doors due to staffing crisis

(Source: Gray Media)
(Source: Gray Media)(Source: Gray Media)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five of Virginia’s eight mental health institutions have stopped accepting new patients due to a staffing shortage.

NBC4 Washington reported that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Service (DBHDS) said these staffing shortages are leading to safety issues as the department reported 63 serious injuries among staff and patients since July 1.

The following mental health institutions were forced to close: Catawba Hospital, Central State Hospital, Eastern State Hospital, Piedmont Geriatric Hosptial and Western State Hospital.

Two central Virginia hospitals are affected by this crisis, one in Dinwiddie and one near Williamsburg.

Unsafe working conditions and long hours have prompted more than 100 people to resign from Virginia state mental hospitals in the last couple of weeks.

People suffering from mental health crises are failing to receive the help they need.

President of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, Maggie Deboard told WRC that, “There is literally no place for people to go who are in critical need of mental health services.”

On Aug. 2 the Virginia General Assembly will have a special session where this crisis may be discussed.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On this day in history, July 10, 1706, a Virginia woman tried to defend herself against...
On This Day: Virginia woman accused of being a witch agrees to trial by water
45 year old Chesterfield man went missing on Saturday afternoon in Henricus Park
Divers locate body of man missing in Henricus Park waters
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Richmond police search for gunman after 20-year-old killed in Main Street parking lot
The Virginia Department of Health's new data state less than .6% of the commonwealth's new...
A look at COVID-19 cases, deaths among fully-vaccinated Virginians
File photo.
Sheriff: 25-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women.
Five years later, Virginia prison still not meeting terms of court-ordered settlement over shoddy medical care
Richmond city leaders will be discussing the pandemic’s impact on the community as well as the...
City leaders to discuss COVID-19 impacts, American Rescue Plan Act
The Virginia Department of Health's new data state less than .6% of the commonwealth's new...
A look at COVID-19 cases, deaths among fully-vaccinated Virginians
If you are able to donate, you can call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS, make an appointment...
Blood donation shortage causes delays in elective surgeries