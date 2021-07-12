Five Virginia mental health institutions close doors due to staffing crisis

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five of Virginia’s eight mental health institutions have stopped accepting new patients due to a staffing shortage.

NBC4 Washington reported that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Service (DBHDS) said these staffing shortages are leading to safety issues as the department reported 63 serious injuries among staff and patients since July 1.

The following mental health institutions were forced to close: Catawba Hospital, Central State Hospital, Eastern State Hospital, Piedmont Geriatric Hosptial and Western State Hospital.

Two central Virginia hospitals are affected by this crisis, one in Dinwiddie and one near Williamsburg.

Unsafe working conditions and long hours have prompted more than 100 people to resign from Virginia state mental hospitals in the last couple of weeks.

People suffering from mental health crises are failing to receive the help they need.

President of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, Maggie Deboard told WRC that, “There is literally no place for people to go who are in critical need of mental health services.”

On Aug. 2 the Virginia General Assembly will have a special session where this crisis may be discussed.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.