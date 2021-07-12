Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

East District Initiative Building temporarily closes for July

The building will reopen in August
During the temporary closure, residents can make payments in person at either the City Hall on...
During the temporary closure, residents can make payments in person at either the City Hall on Hull Street Road, online, by phone, drop boxes or by mail.(none (custom credit))
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - East District Initiative Building will be temporarily shutting down for the rest of the month.

During the temporary closure, residents can make payments in person at either the City Hall on Hull Street Road, online, by phone, drop boxes or by mail.

Anyone with questions or concerns should reach out to the RVA311 Call Center at 804-646-7000.

The office will reopen on August 2.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

45 year old Chesterfield man went missing on Saturday afternoon in Henricus Park
Divers locate body of man missing in Henricus Park waters
On this day in history, July 10, 1706, a Virginia woman tried to defend herself against...
On This Day: Virginia woman accused of being a witch agrees to trial by water
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Richmond police search for gunman after 20-year-old killed in Main Street parking lot
File photo.
Sheriff: 25-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash
Eastern State Hospital in James City County
More than half of Virginia’s state-run mental hospitals are closing to new admissions

Latest News

Richmond city leaders will be discussing the pandemic’s impact on the community as well as the...
City leaders to discuss COVID-19 impacts, American Rescue Plan Act
City Area Plan
Last day for public to comment on ‘City Center’ plans
Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a juvenile.
Juvenile critically injured in South Richmond shooting
Giles Ferrell's Duck Tape dress was inspired by the statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E....
Richmond teen’s monument-inspired dress becomes finalist in Duck Tape contest