East District Initiative Building temporarily closes for July

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - East District Initiative Building will be temporarily shutting down for the rest of the month.

During the temporary closure, residents can make payments in person at either the City Hall on Hull Street Road, online, by phone, drop boxes or by mail.

Anyone with questions or concerns should reach out to the RVA311 Call Center at 804-646-7000.

The office will reopen on August 2.

