Diane Walker signing off after 41 years of being ‘On Your Side’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It has been 41 years since Diane Walker first walked through the doors of NBC12, and what a journey of accomplishments it has been for her since then!

Diane made it her professional mission to be an advocate for the greater Richmond community, and her mission has been accomplished.

Now, Diane has a new mission. She wants to spend more time with family and friends, so she has decided to retire this week.

Diane started at NBC12 as the Tri-Cities reporter before moving to the City of Richmond beat and becoming the weekend anchor.

Diane Walker (NBC12)

In 1994, WWBT launched Fox News at 10, and Diane, along with Curt Autry, successfully carved out an earlier time for late news. While doing that, Diane also took over the 12 On Your Side investigative position.

“As a journalist, I’ve had this powerful and important platform - from which to serve and help others - get their money back, find justice, right-wrongs, give voice to the voiceless, hold the powerful accountable, make Christmas for struggling families. I wanted to change the world when I started out,” said Diane. “This platform has enabled me to help change people’s lives one story at a time.”

Diane’s passion and dedication to helping NBC12 viewers was a shining example for stations across the country on how to fulfill a station’s promise of being “On Your Side.”

“I personally thank the businesses, organizations and individuals who step up to help “12 On Your Side” help others, even during a pandemic,” said Diane. “Your generosity is amazing. So many of you have helped countless families get results that they could not attain themselves.”

Diane Walker (NBC12)

Diane has won numerous awards during her career. Most recently, she was honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences as an inductee to its Gold and Silver Circle. It honors journalists who have inspired excellence and innovation.

During her acceptance speech, Diane said she got into journalism to change the world and soon realized she could do that by helping one person at a time. That’s exactly what she has done for four decades.

“I thank God for putting me right where I was supposed to be,” said Diane. “I thank you for entrusting me with your personal stories all these years.”

In addition, Diane has been a role model for new and aspiring journalists showing them how to do “real journalism.”

“We are grateful for the many contributions Diane has made during her career, but no one is more grateful than the many viewers of Central Virginia whose lives have been changed by her determination and commitment,” NBC12 News Director Frank Jones said.

Diane Walker (NBC12)

Diane’s last day at NBC12 will be on Friday, July 16. Thank you, Diane. Job well done.

