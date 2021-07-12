Police: Multiple people killed in crash on I-64 West in New Kent
All westbound lanes closed until further notice
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police confirm multiple people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in New Kent on I-64 West. All westbound lanes are closed until further notice.
I-64 at Exit 214 (Providence Forge/New Kent Courthouse) will be closed for an unspecified amount of time. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 220 and Exit 227. There is currently a 6.5-mile backup.
Police, fire and rescue personnel are on the scene.
Virginia State Police are investigating.
Anyone with questions should call (804)-674-2000.
