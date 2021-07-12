Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Community raises 42k for Henrico girl battling cancer

Community raises money for girl with cancer
Community raises money for girl with cancer(Brenda Riddell)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico police officers, firefighters and community members participated in a Ride-in to raise money for a girl battling cancer.

On May 16, the Rappahannock Church of Christ had the 14th Annual Josh Baughan Ride-in, an event that raises money for a child with medical issues.

This year the event raised $42,000 for a 4-year-old Glen Allen girl who is battling leukemia named Sophie.

A fleet of motorcycles, police cars and two firetrucks from Henrico Fire Station 15 surprised Sophie and her family at their home.

Sophie will be receiving treatment this fall.

Sophie, 14th Annual Josh Baughan Ride in
Sophie, 14th Annual Josh Baughan Ride in(Brenda Riddell)
Sophie, 14th Annual Josh Baughan Ride-in with her sister
Sophie, 14th Annual Josh Baughan Ride-in with her sister(Brenda Riddell)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On this day in history, July 10, 1706, a Virginia woman tried to defend herself against...
On This Day: Virginia woman accused of being a witch agrees to trial by water
45 year old Chesterfield man went missing on Saturday afternoon in Henricus Park
Divers locate body of man missing in Henricus Park waters
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Richmond police search for gunman after 20-year-old killed in Main Street parking lot
The Virginia Department of Health's new data state less than .6% of the commonwealth's new...
A look at COVID-19 cases, deaths among fully-vaccinated Virginians
File photo.
Sheriff: 25-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Northern Watersnake eating fish
Virginia Department of Wildlife identifies fish-eating snake in social media post
Haunts of Richmond founders talk about ghost tours
Haunts of Richmond founders talk about ghost tours
Pet Vet, Dr. Robert Fulton, talks about microchipping pets
Pet Vet, Dr. Robert Fulton, talks about microchipping pets
City Area Plan
Last day for public to comment on ‘City Center’ plans