Community raises 42k for Henrico girl battling cancer

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico police officers, firefighters and community members participated in a Ride-in to raise money for a girl battling cancer.

On May 16, the Rappahannock Church of Christ had the 14th Annual Josh Baughan Ride-in, an event that raises money for a child with medical issues.

This year the event raised $42,000 for a 4-year-old Glen Allen girl who is battling leukemia named Sophie.

A fleet of motorcycles, police cars and two firetrucks from Henrico Fire Station 15 surprised Sophie and her family at their home.

Sophie will be receiving treatment this fall.

Sophie, 14th Annual Josh Baughan Ride in (Brenda Riddell)

Sophie, 14th Annual Josh Baughan Ride-in with her sister (Brenda Riddell)

