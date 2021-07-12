City leaders to discuss COVID-19 impacts, American Rescue Plan Act

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond city leaders will be discussing the pandemic’s impact on the community as well as the next steps for the American Rescue Plan Act.

President Biden’s stimulus package opened up $2.3 billion worth of federal funding for Virginia’s 133 counties and cities.

The work session will be on July 12 at 3 p.m. You can watch the work session online, but they are not accepting public comment during the meeting.

