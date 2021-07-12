Blood donation shortage causes delays in elective surgeries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s an urgent demand for blood donors as the U.S. struggles with a severe blood shortage.

The shortage is so bad, some elective surgeries are being delayed until the blood supply goes up, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

If you are able to donate, you can call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS, make an appointment online, or make an appointment through the Red Cross donor app.

