AAA: Gas demand soars to record high but Virginia gas price average holds steady

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - At 10 million barrels per day (b/d), AAA reports that gasoline demand reached a new Energy Information Administration (EIA) record last week, and that number only partially reflects Independence Day holiday weekend travel.

AAA says the nearly 1 million b/d jump in demand drove down gasoline supplies by 6.1 million barrels (bbl) to 235,000 million bbl and consequently pushed the national average pump price up to $3.14.

The price of crude oil, which fluctuated last week following OPEC’s failure to reach an agreement on production increases, continues to be a dominant factor in determining how high prices will go this summer, according to AAA.

Last week ended with higher crude prices than the start, though still under $75/bbl. AAA believes those prices have the potential to increase this week, which will only lead to more expensive pump prices, especially amid robust demand.

“Peak summer driving season is upon us as Americans hit the road to explore and gas prices are not backing down,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson. “Drivers are paying, on average, nearly a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up and close to 40 cents more than in 2019.”

On the week, about 25 state averages increased by at least two cents with a few seeing a jump of nine cents or more. State averages range from as low as $2.76 in Mississippi to as expensive as $4.31 in California, accorsing to the release.

AAA says Virginia’s gas price average ($2.94) is the same as a week ago, up two cents from a month ago and up 95 cents from this day a year ago. Harrisonburg is down one cent.

