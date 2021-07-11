UVA’s George Rogers Clark statue slated for removal Sunday morning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is another contested statue still standing in Charlottesville on grounds at the University of Virginia: the George Rogers Clark statue. It is set to come down sometime Sunday morning, making it the fourth statue to be relocated in just 24 hours.

The removal was recommended in UVA’s Racial Equity Task Force’s report and approved by the Board of Visitors in September of 2020.

The statue will be removed from its current home on University Avenue and be moved to storage as the university works to determine what to do with it next.

Site work will continue for several days. UVA does not anticipate any significant interruption to the flow of traffic.

