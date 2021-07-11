Healthcare Pros
UVA Health finds trend between coal mining and mental health issues

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA researchers are taking a look at the mental health of Virginia coal miners.

Stone Mountain Health Services, in partnership with UVA Health, notices a direct link between elements of the job, depression, and other conditions like black lung and COPD.

“Over the last two years, we scanned nearly 3,000 coal miners for mental illness,” Dr. Drew Harris said. “The rates of mental illness we found are really incredibly high. Nearly 1 in 3.”

Dr. Harris says that 1 in 10 people screened experience suicidal thoughts.

He says it is important to keep an eye out on any family members or friends that work in the coal mining industry and hopes more expansive treatments will be offered in the coming years.

