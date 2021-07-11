Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Six children injured in golf cart crash

Police lights
Police lights(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Six children were injured when a golf cart rolled over on a playground at Jellystone Park at Natural Bridge Saturday.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m., according to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office.

Two children were flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and four others were taken to be treated at a local facility, authorities said.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

No word yet on the ages of the children involved or what caused the golf cart to roll over.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On this day in history, July 10, 1706, a Virginia woman tried to defend herself against...
On This Day: Virginia woman accused of being a witch agrees to trial by water
File photo.
Sheriff: 25-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash
Eastern State Hospital in James City County
More than half of Virginia’s state-run mental hospitals are closing to new admissions
45 year old Chesterfield man went missing on Saturday afternoon in Henricus Park
Police search for man who went into waters of Henricus Park
Source: (Dairy Queen)
Dairy Queen to open in Midlothian; 1st 100 cake-buyers get year’s worth of burgers

Latest News

Petersburg workers had to be rescued from floodwaters.
Petersburg workers rescued after becoming trapped in floodwaters
Starting July 18, a section of the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike will close for bridge repairs.
Section of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike to close, again, for bridge repairs
Interstate 95 winds past Main Street Station in Richmond.
Downtown Expressway ramp to I-95 to close nightly
Two women killed in crash
Bicyclist dies after being struck on Jefferson Davis Highway
GRTC says riders should expect delays due to street closures and damages from Tropical Storm...
GRTC riders should expect delays due to street closures, damages from storm