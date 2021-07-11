Healthcare Pros
Richmond science fiction convention returns with outdoor concert

(Source - Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s science fiction convention RavenCon is returning in August with live performers and appearances from a Virginia-based Ghostbusters fan group.

The outdoor concert will be held from 12-5 p.m. at the Virginia Crossings Hotel, 1000 Virginia Center Parkway in Glen Allen.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online here or at the event. The concert is all lawn seating. In case of bad weather, the concert will be held inside.

Ghostbusters, Virginia will also be at the concert with their Ecto-1.

Performers include Mikey Mason, Dimensional Riffs, Chuck Parker, Dirty Metal Lefty, and Dr. Shock and the Electrodes.

RavenCon’s annual convention will be held in Richmond from April 29-May 1.

Questions can be sent to info@ravencon.com

