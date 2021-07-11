Richmond police searching for driver of white SUV after fatal hit-and-run crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a white SUV with front-end damage after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Southside Richmond.

Police say they found a man who had been struck by a passing vehicle near the 3200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The driver did not stop, according to a release from Richmond police.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified by police, was sent to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Detectives with Richmond’s crash team collected evidence, took measurements and are investigating the incident.

The team determined the driver was possibly driving a white, four-door Ford SUV with front-end damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call 804-646-1709, or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or 7801000.com.

