Richmond police search for gunman after 20-year-old killed in Main Street parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the gunman in an overnight homicide on West Main Street in Richmond.

Police said they responded to the 1900 block of West Main Street — near District 5 bar and Fan Tastic Thrift Store — shortly before 1:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

The man, who was identified as Chesterfield resident Jeffrey Swiney, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say several people were in the area at the time of the shooting. Detectives are asking that those people come forward with any information that can help in the investigation.

Anyone with information can call Richmond police at 804-646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

