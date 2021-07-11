Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Richmond police search for gunman after 20-year-old killed in Main Street parking lot

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the gunman in an overnight homicide on West Main Street in Richmond.

Police said they responded to the 1900 block of West Main Street — near District 5 bar and Fan Tastic Thrift Store — shortly before 1:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

The man, who was identified as Chesterfield resident Jeffrey Swiney, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say several people were in the area at the time of the shooting. Detectives are asking that those people come forward with any information that can help in the investigation.

Anyone with information can call Richmond police at 804-646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On this day in history, July 10, 1706, a Virginia woman tried to defend herself against...
On This Day: Virginia woman accused of being a witch agrees to trial by water
File photo.
Sheriff: 25-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash
Eastern State Hospital in James City County
More than half of Virginia’s state-run mental hospitals are closing to new admissions
45 year old Chesterfield man went missing on Saturday afternoon in Henricus Park
Police search for man who went into waters of Henricus Park
Source: (Dairy Queen)
Dairy Queen to open in Midlothian; 1st 100 cake-buyers get year’s worth of burgers

Latest News

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 9.1 million vaccines administered | 59% of Virginians receive first dose
African American woman being auctioned off in front of crowd of men in Richmond, Virginia -...
On This Day: Uncovered slave burial ground remembered in Richmond
Police lights
Police investigate after man found with multiple stab wounds
FILE
Richmond police searching for driver of white SUV after fatal hit-and-run crash