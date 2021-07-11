Healthcare Pros
Police search for suspect in fatal pedestrian crash

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a hit and run on the 3200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard at approximately 2:15 a.m.

Officers arrived and found an adult male who had been struck and injured by a passing vehicle, which did not stop at the scene.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white four-door Ford SUV that has front end damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

