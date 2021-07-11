Healthcare Pros
Police search for man who went into waters of Henricus Park

45 year old Chesterfield man went missing on Saturday afternoon in Henricus Park
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police ask for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen fishing with friend in Henricus Park.

Ruben Carillo was last seen at the park around 4 p.m. with friends on Saturday.

Investigators say the 45 year old man walked into the water at Henricus Park and never resurfaced.

He is described as a Hispanic male, about 5′ 2′' tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing silver gym shorts and no shirt. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and a black mustache. He reportedly lived in Remuda Drive, and does not drive a vehicle.

Anyone with information about Carillo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

