Police investigate after man found with multiple stab wounds

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a man was found with multiple stab wounds near Plum Court.

Police found a man with stab wounds around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday evening. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident happened near the 9400 block of Plum Court in a residential neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

