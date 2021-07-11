Police investigate after man found with multiple stab wounds

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a man was found with multiple stab wounds near Plum Court.

Police found a man with stab wounds around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday evening. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident happened near the 9400 block of Plum Court in a residential neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

