Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Military members, spouses invited to Richmond career fair

MiltaryX is holding a job fair for more than 25 employers.
MiltaryX is holding a job fair for more than 25 employers.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A military-focused career counseling company is hosting a job fair for families in the Richmond area.

MilitaryX will match military members, veterans and spouses with more than 25 employers during the upcoming fair.

The fair is slated for Monday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Employers include General Motors, Costco Wholesale and Google.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume so employers will have access to it. Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and schedule interviews.

Employers interesting in attending the event can call 702-269-0808 or send an email to scott@hirex.us.

To register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On this day in history, July 10, 1706, a Virginia woman tried to defend herself against...
On This Day: Virginia woman accused of being a witch agrees to trial by water
File photo.
Sheriff: 25-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash
45 year old Chesterfield man went missing on Saturday afternoon in Henricus Park
Divers locate body of man missing in Henricus Park waters
Eastern State Hospital in James City County
More than half of Virginia’s state-run mental hospitals are closing to new admissions
Source: (Dairy Queen)
Dairy Queen to open in Midlothian; 1st 100 cake-buyers get year’s worth of burgers

Latest News

(Source - Pixabay)
Richmond science fiction convention returns with outdoor concert
The Richmond Fire Department responded to a fire at a former Wells Fargo building.
Firefighter injured while battling blaze at vacant bank
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Richmond police search for gunman after 20-year-old killed in Main Street parking lot
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 9.1 million vaccines administered | 59% of Virginians receive first dose