Military members, spouses invited to Richmond career fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A military-focused career counseling company is hosting a job fair for families in the Richmond area.

MilitaryX will match military members, veterans and spouses with more than 25 employers during the upcoming fair.

The fair is slated for Monday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Employers include General Motors, Costco Wholesale and Google.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume so employers will have access to it. Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and schedule interviews.

Employers interesting in attending the event can call 702-269-0808 or send an email to scott@hirex.us.

To register for the event, click here.

