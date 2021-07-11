Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Summertime heat & humidity take hold

Temperatures consistently sit in the 90s with high humidity
By Sophia Armata
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out Sunday evening.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out with damaging winds, especially west and northwest of Richmond. Highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On this day in history, July 10, 1706, a Virginia woman tried to defend herself against...
On This Day: Virginia woman accused of being a witch agrees to trial by water
File photo.
Sheriff: 25-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash
Keion Taylor (left, surrendered) Tyeqwon Friend (right, wanted)
Homicide suspect surrenders, second remains at large
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Secretly recorded video of Youngkin ignites abortion debate in governor’s race
A U.S. Marine veteran says he received a racist cartoon video from his supervisor at Hunter...
McGuire VA Medical Center investigates racist cartoon

Latest News

Forecast: Summer time heat and humidity take hold
Saturday morning forecast: Low humidity today ahead of quiet weekend!
Saturday evening forecast: Summer time heat and humidity take hold
Saturday evening forecast: Summer time heat and humidity take hold
Forecast: Lower humidity Saturday and a mainly dry weekend!