Forecast: Summertime heat & humidity take hold

SUNDAY EVENING: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out with gusty winds & lightning, especially west and northwest of Richmond. Highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90.

