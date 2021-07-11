Forecast: Summertime heat & humidity take hold
Temperatures consistently sit in the 90s with high humidity
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out this evening. Rain chances drop after 8pm.
SUNDAY EVENING: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out with gusty winds & lightning, especially west and northwest of Richmond. Highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90.
