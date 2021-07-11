Healthcare Pros
Firefighter injured while battling blaze at vacant bank

The Richmond Fire Department responded to a fire at a former Wells Fargo building.
The Richmond Fire Department responded to a fire at a former Wells Fargo building.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond firefighter was injured Sunday while responding to a blaze at a vacant bank.

Crews responded to the fire at 7012 Marlowe Road, formerly a Wells Fargo branch, shortly after 4 p.m.

Multiple callers reported heavy smoke coming from the roof with fire in the drive-thru teller area.

According to a post from the Richmond Fire Department, one firefighter suffered from a minor injury and received medical treatment.

The incident was marked under control within an hour, but detectives are working to determine the fire’s cause.

