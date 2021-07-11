Firefighter injured while battling blaze at vacant bank

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond firefighter was injured Sunday while responding to a blaze at a vacant bank.

Crews responded to the fire at 7012 Marlowe Road, formerly a Wells Fargo branch, shortly after 4 p.m.

Multiple callers reported heavy smoke coming from the roof with fire in the drive-thru teller area.

According to a post from the Richmond Fire Department, one firefighter suffered from a minor injury and received medical treatment.

The incident was marked under control within an hour, but detectives are working to determine the fire’s cause.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.