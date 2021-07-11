Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Activists, spectators react to Confederate statue removal in Charlottesville

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of people gathered to watch the removal of the Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and Robert E. Lee statues in Charlottesville on July 10. Many of those watching the removal call Charlottesville home, and witnessed the violence that ensued surrounding the statues on August 12, 2017.

“I came today to take video and pictures for my grandchildren to teach them about history, non-racism, and racism,” said Joseph Jones, who came out to watch the statue removal.

57th District Delegate Sally Hudson had a hand in the history.

“My small role in this very long process for our community was carrying legislation to allow the city and the county to take down the statues in our public places. Up until that law passed in 2020, the state of law in Virginia was that communities could put up monuments like these but not take them down,” Hudson said.

People reacted differently to this staple in Charlottesville’s history, as some smiled and others cried.

“I am washed with a rush of different emotions right now. I didn’t expect the tears but they happened,” said activist Don Gathers.

People at the statue removal say they’re interested in seeing how the space will be reclaimed.

“We will know our work is done when people can celebrate in this space, when everybody feels welcome here and they can be taking naps, reading books, and having picnics,” Delegate Hudson said.

Charlottesville City is now deciding where the Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson statues will be permanently located. People left the removal saying they felt grateful.

“We can never over-do what’s been done to our grandfathers, great-grandfathers, but it’s a start, I’m grateful for that, to be alive this morning to even see this,” said Joseph Jones.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On this day in history, July 10, 1706, a Virginia woman tried to defend herself against...
On This Day: Virginia woman accused of being a witch agrees to trial by water
File photo.
Sheriff: 25-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash
Eastern State Hospital in James City County
More than half of Virginia’s state-run mental hospitals are closing to new admissions
45 year old Chesterfield man went missing on Saturday afternoon in Henricus Park
Police search for man who went into waters of Henricus Park
Source: (Dairy Queen)
Dairy Queen to open in Midlothian; 1st 100 cake-buyers get year’s worth of burgers

Latest News

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 9.1 million vaccines administered | 59% of Virginians receive first dose
African American woman being auctioned off in front of crowd of men in Richmond, Virginia -...
On This Day: Uncovered slave burial ground remembered in Richmond
Police lights
Police investigate after man found with multiple stab wounds
FILE
Richmond police searching for driver of white SUV after fatal hit-and-run crash
45 year old Chesterfield man went missing on Saturday afternoon in Henricus Park
Police search for man who went into waters of Henricus Park