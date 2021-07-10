Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

WV gov says lawmaker should resign for explicit TikTok video

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (AP)
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (AP)(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is calling for the resignation of a state lawmaker who posted a sexually explicit TikTok video to his public account.

State Del. Joe Jeffries was stripped of a committee assignment on Friday after word spread of the social media posting. The governor issued a statement Saturday calling Jeffries’ behavior “sad” and “childish.”

Justice also said he had expected to hear an apology from Jeffries by Saturday morning, but none was forthcoming. Jeffries did not immediately respond Saturday afternoon to a phone message left at his office or an email from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On this day in history, July 10, 1706, a Virginia woman tried to defend herself against...
On This Day: Virginia woman accused of being a witch agrees to trial by water
File photo.
Sheriff: 25-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash
Eastern State Hospital in James City County
More than half of Virginia’s state-run mental hospitals are closing to new admissions
45 year old Chesterfield man went missing on Saturday afternoon in Henricus Park
Police search for man who went into waters of Henricus Park
Source: (Dairy Queen)
Dairy Queen to open in Midlothian; 1st 100 cake-buyers get year’s worth of burgers

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Richmond police search for gunman after 20-year-old killed in Main Street parking lot
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 9.1 million vaccines administered | 59% of Virginians receive first dose
African American woman being auctioned off in front of crowd of men in Richmond, Virginia -...
On This Day: Uncovered slave burial ground remembered in Richmond
Police lights
Police investigate after man found with multiple stab wounds
FILE
Richmond police searching for driver of white SUV after fatal hit-and-run crash