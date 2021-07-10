Sheriff: 25-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Glen Allen woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hanover, according to a release from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the deadly crash at the 11900 block of North Lakeridge Parkway, near the Owens & Minor Distribution Center, shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators found a 1997 Yamaha motorcycle with two riders was heading west when it collided with a 2010 Dodge sedan turning out of a business parking lot.

The female passenger of the motorcycle was identified as Amanda Paige Ball, a 25-year-old woman from Glen Allen. Ball was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to VCU Medical Center but was expected to survive. The driver was not identified.

The driver of the 2010 Dodge sedan was not injured, police say.

At this time, investigators are still looking into this incident.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.