Richmond Int’l Film Festival announces film, music selection for 10th anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond International Film Festival is back for its 10th anniversary and a six-day affair of premieres, Q&As, awards, live music and more.

The festival runs Sept. 7-12 and will feature more than 150 films from 20 countries, as well as bands, panels and community events.

Opening night will include three Virginia-centered films:

“The Good Road,” produced by Craig Martin and Earl Bridges and directed and written by Andrew Duensing The first episode of the second documentary series will premiere with a focus on Richmond as the Capital of the Confederacy.

“Mending Walls,” directed by Pam Hervey and Tod Hervey. The film follows artist Hamilton Glass as he challenges over 30 artists with different cultural backgrounds to collaborate on 16 different murals throughout Richmond.

“Welcome to the Show,” written by actress and VCU professor Dorie Barton and it completed post during the pandemic. Filmed in Richmond, an invitation to a theatre piece sends four friends down a mind-bending rabbit hole of mistrust and madness as they try to figure out who are the actors, who is the audience, who is doing this to them and why.



Other notable films include “One Moment,” “Behind the Strings,” “Petersburg Rising,” “Bloom,” and “Georgia.”

The festival will also hold its “Breaking Bread” event with live mural art by Hamilton Glass of the Mending Walls Project and a performance from actor and musician Don Castor.

Other events include a music showcase at Hardywood Brewery, a special RIFF+Shockoe Sessions edition, and the annual RIFF Flow Film and Music Panel Series, plus Q&As with visiting filmmakers throughout the week. The opening night party will be sponsored and hosted by the Quirk Hotel.

Individual tickets range from $8-$10, and passes and VIP All Access badges range from $25-$375.

Bands to perform include: Supreem and the New Experience, Four Trips Ahead, The Mike Thomas Band, Bonn E Maiy, Barefoot Modern, Azure Wolf, Bended Light, Touch the Buffalo and Tyler Meacham. More acts and the full programming schedule to be announced on the festival’s website in mid-July.

Capping off the festival will be the Red Carpet Awards where prizes selected by the grand jury and audience will be awarded for all film, music and writing categories. Held each year at the historic Byrd Theatre, the red carpets conclude the festival and are open to the public.

A full list of line ups and additional information can be found on RIFF’s website.

