Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

PVC pipes once destined for dump now form artificial fish habitat

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources placed artificial fish habitats in the Leesville...
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources placed artificial fish habitats in the Leesville Reservoir.(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A pile of unwanted PVC pipes have been bent into a maze of crevices for bugs and small fish in the Leesville Reservoir.

A post from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said biologists placed 16 artificial fish habitat structures throughout the 3,400-acre lake.

The structures, funded by Appalachian Power, provide habitat for forage and gamefish. According to state biologists, the reclaimed plastic lasts longer than traditional habitats of Christmas trees or brush.

The plastic has been proven to safely grow aquatic life with no adverse effects on water quality.

State biologist Dan Wilson worked with company FisHiding to design the artificial habitats.

“It had to be stable and heavy enough to hold firm against slope, the ravages of current, massive wave action, boating and fishing pressures, water level fluctuations, and thieves,” said David Ewald of FisHiding. “The ability to assemble and install such a large-scale habitat complex without a barge or heavy equipment as quickly as what we just witnessed, was his idea. We just helped him make it happen.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two women killed in crash
Bicyclist dies after being struck on Jefferson Davis Highway
Petersburg workers had to be rescued from floodwaters.
Petersburg workers rescued after becoming trapped in floodwaters
The state now says it will follow new federal guidelines out Friday.
Va. will follow updated mask guidance for teachers, students in school
Kaleb Jernigan
Colonial Heights teen located safe after being reported missing
Police are asking witnesses of the crash to contact local law enforcement.
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Latest News

On this day in history, July 10, 1706, a Virginia woman tried to defend herself against...
On This Day: Virginia woman accused of being a witch agrees to trial by water
FILE. Virginia temporarily closed admissions at five mental hospitals Friday amid a staffing...
Virginia halts admissions at short-staffed mental hospitals
The festival is through April 29. (Source: RIFF)
Richmond Int’l Film Festival announces film, music selection for 10th anniversary
GF Default - Black History Month - Arthur Ashe
On This Day: Tennis legend, social justice advocate Arthur Ashe is born