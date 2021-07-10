Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Petersburg Nat’l Battlefield to recognize anniversary of Battle of the Crater

Petersburg National Battlefield is hosting tours on the Battle of the Crater.
Petersburg National Battlefield is hosting tours on the Battle of the Crater.(Petersburg National Battlefield)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Petersburg National Battlefield is hosting two-hour tours to recognize the 157th anniversary of Battle of the Crater.

The ranger-guided tours on Friday, July 30 will start at 5001 Siege Road in Petersburg at tour stop No. 8 at the Eastern Front Unit.

The tours will be broken into two, one-hour parts:

  • 10-11 a.m.: Part 1 - General Ambrose Burnside’s Assault
  • 11:30–12:30 p.m.: Part 2 – General William Mahone’s Defense
  • 1-2 p.m.: Part 1 - General Ambrose Burnside’s Assault
  • 2:30–3:30 p.m.: Part 2 – General William Mahone’s Defense

Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for outdoor conditions and to wear hiking boots or comfortable shoes.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two women killed in crash
Bicyclist dies after being struck on Jefferson Davis Highway
Petersburg workers had to be rescued from floodwaters.
Petersburg workers rescued after becoming trapped in floodwaters
The state now says it will follow new federal guidelines out Friday.
Va. will follow updated mask guidance for teachers, students in school
Police are asking witnesses of the crash to contact local law enforcement.
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Kaleb Jernigan
Colonial Heights teen located safe after being reported missing

Latest News

Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a...
Funeral held for Chesterfield firefighter recruit who died days after training emergency
File photo.
Sheriff: 25-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash
Source: (Dairy Queen)
Dairy Queen to open in Midlothian; 1st 100 cake-buyers get year’s worth of burgers
(Source: Pixnio)
Hanover’s NAACP chapter to host forum on critical race theory