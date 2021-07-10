Petersburg Nat’l Battlefield to recognize anniversary of Battle of the Crater

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Petersburg National Battlefield is hosting two-hour tours to recognize the 157th anniversary of Battle of the Crater.

The ranger-guided tours on Friday, July 30 will start at 5001 Siege Road in Petersburg at tour stop No. 8 at the Eastern Front Unit.

The tours will be broken into two, one-hour parts:

10-11 a.m.: Part 1 - General Ambrose Burnside’s Assault

11:30–12:30 p.m.: Part 2 – General William Mahone’s Defense

1-2 p.m.: Part 1 - General Ambrose Burnside’s Assault

2:30–3:30 p.m.: Part 2 – General William Mahone’s Defense

Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for outdoor conditions and to wear hiking boots or comfortable shoes.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.