Manchester’s Brown picks Virginia Tech

Manchester running back Ramon Brown verbally committed to Virginia Tech on July 9, 2021.
Manchester running back Ramon Brown verbally committed to Virginia Tech on July 9, 2021.
By Marc Davis
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - For the second time in less than a week, Virginia Tech is pulling in one of the Richmond area’s top football recruits.

Manchester running back Ramon Brown verbally committed to the Hokies on Friday evening, picking Virginia Tech over Penn State, Maryland, South Carolina and West Virginia.

Brown is ranked 128th in the country among recruits in the Class of 2022, according to ESPN, and the site has him as the sixth-best player in Virginia. He also comes in at 11th among running backs nationally. Brown played his junior season at Manchester after transferring from L.C. Bird.

The running back put together a strong junior campaign, gaining 971 yards in seven games (138.7 yards per game) and scoring 15 touchdowns. He helped lead the Lancers earn a spot in the Region 5B championship game during the abbreviated spring season, though Manchester was forced out due to COVID-19 protocols.

This marks the second area high school player from the Class of 2022 with plans to head to Blacksburg. Highland Springs defensive end Rashaud Pernell announced that he would be attending Virginia Tech this past Sunday. Springers’ Class of 2021 defensive back Jabari Parker will begin with the Hokies in the fall as well.

Brown and Manchester will kick off their season on September 3 at Highland Springs.

