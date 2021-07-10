Local NFL star co-hosts community day, school supply drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some local NFL players returned to Central Virginia on Saturday to host a school supply drive and community day for the City of Richmond.

Hundreds showed up at Broad Rock Park for Enrichment of Richmond Day.

The event was co-hosted by L.C. Bird and University of Virginia graduate Anthony Harris. Harris plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and formerly played for the Minnesota Vikings.

The event featured performances from some local groups, plus an array of school supplies for area students. The event was free of charge and follows a football camp hosted by Harris on Friday.

