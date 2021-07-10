Healthcare Pros
Local NFL star co-hosts community day, school supply drive

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some local NFL players returned to Central Virginia on Saturday to host a school supply drive and community day for the City of Richmond.

Hundreds showed up at Broad Rock Park for Enrichment of Richmond Day.

Harris returns to area to host youth football camps

The event was co-hosted by L.C. Bird and University of Virginia graduate Anthony Harris. Harris plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and formerly played for the Minnesota Vikings.

The event featured performances from some local groups, plus an array of school supplies for area students. The event was free of charge and follows a football camp hosted by Harris on Friday.

