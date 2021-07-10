Health departments bringing vaccines to large events in Richmond-area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The push continues to get more shots into arms, especially with the onset of the Delta variant that’s spreading nationwide. Now, health departments in Richmond and Henrico are making it easier than ever to get a vaccine by showing up at events with large amounts of people.

When crowds arrive at Saturday’s Church Hill Gospel Fest, they’ll get more than a performance. They’ll also have the opportunity to get a COVID-19 shot.

“You are out and about enjoying the sun, enjoying your family, enjoying the music and you’re able to just swing by the table and get a vaccine while you’re out and about. It’s become that easy,” said health department Spokesperson Cat Long.

She says they’re doing this to make it more convenient than ever.

“Just 6 months ago, we were in a circumstance where it was really hard to find a vaccine. People were driving hours to get a vaccine. People were on long lists,” she said.

Not anymore - health leaders are now popping up where the crowds are. Even Rite Aid is getting on board; the company will be at a Fitz & the Tantrums Show Sunday to help get shots into arms.

The health department is also rolling out a new method where right from your phone, to see the latest COVID-19 data that shows the number of people getting sick from COVID and how many of those people actually got vaccinated.

“We saw that over 99 percent of people who had COVID were unvaccinated and those numbers are true also for hospitalizations and deaths,” Long said. “We hope that people see those numbers and really understand how effective the vaccines are.”

Hence the push to spread awareness and opportunities to get vaccinated.

“It makes vaccines so accessible. We’re going directly to where people live work or play to offer vaccines,” Long continued.

The Richmond and Henrico health departments say they welcome hearing from you if you have an upcoming event where you’d like them to come to so they can give out even more shots.

