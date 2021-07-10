Healthcare Pros
Hanover’s NAACP chapter to host forum on critical race theory

(Source: Pixnio)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Community members are welcome to join Hanover’s NAACP chapter as it holds a forum on critical race theory.

The presentation will discuss truths and myths about critical race theory, providing a chance for community members, educators and parents to learn about the theory and ask questions.

The forum is slated for July 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Public Library, 7461 Sherwood Crossing Place.

Professor and director of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center for Cultural Experiences in Prevention, Faye Belgrave, will explain critical race theory during the forum and answer audience questions afterward. A biography for Belgrave can be found here.

Those who are interested can register at this link to attend online or in-person. Attendance is free and space is limited.

