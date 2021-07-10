Funeral held for Chesterfield firefighter recruit who died days after training emergency

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Today in Chesterfield, a final salute was given for a young firefighter recruit.

Family and friends of Tyvaughn Eldridge said their final goodbye this evening in a private memorial service.

Eldridge was rushed to the hospital last Thursday after a medical emergency during on-the-job training.

He passed away on his 26th birthday, just three days later.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that flags would fly half-staff in honor of Eldridge.

His family is requesting anyone wishing to send their condolences to make any donations out to the Henrico Police Athletic League.

