Forecast: Low humidity today ahead of quiet weekend!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- No significant rain over the next 7 days!

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with lower humidity. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and breezy with an isolated shower and storm in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.