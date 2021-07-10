Healthcare Pros
Dairy Queen to open in Midlothian; 1st 100 cake-buyers get year’s worth of burgers

Source: (Dairy Queen)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A new Dairy Queen franchise is coming to Central Virginia, and the first 100 customers could get free burgers for a year.

The new DQ Grill & Chill location will open on Charter Colony near Route 288 on Midlothian Turnpike. Owned by the Blackburn family, the opening is slated for July 19 at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m.

A release from franchisor Dairy Queen of Virginia Inc. said the first 100 people to buy a Dairy Queen cake will earn a free quarter-pound burger each week for a year.

The restaurant features a modern indoor dining area with a double-sided fireplace and outdoor patio. Burgers, chicken strip baskets and hot sandwiches will be available alongside cones, sundaes and Blizzards.

Internationally, Dairy Queen is a sponsor of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The Charter Colony location will support the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Several events throughout the year will highlight this sponsorship.

