Vehicle submerged in water below Chesterfield bridge

A vehicle became completely submerged underwater beneath a bridge in Chester.
A vehicle became completely submerged underwater beneath a bridge in Chester.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - A vehicle became completely submerged underwater beneath a bridge in Chester.

Crews were called to the scene of Ware Bottom Spring Road and Ramblewood Driver around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers at the scene said a vehicle was indeed under the water to the point where you could not see the roof.

Police said no one was injured.

Police are also responding to other reports of water rescues in the Chester area.

NBC12 has a crew in Chester and is working to learn more.

