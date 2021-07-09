Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

VDH will now track vaccination status with COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths

(Source: CNN)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health will sort new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by the patient’s vaccination status, according to a release from the department.

This data will track vaccination breakthroughs, or COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people. The state health commissioner says most of the new cases are among those who are not fully vaccinated.

“Over 99% of COVID-19 cases in Virginia have occurred in people who were not fully vaccinated,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “I applaud those who have chosen to protect themselves and the community by getting vaccinated, and we appreciate the work of all who are helping to vaccinate Virginians.”

As of Friday, more than 9.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in the commonwealth. The state health department reports 58.9% of the population has received one dose, and 51.7% of Virginians are fully vaccinated. Read more about today’s update here.

View VDH’s dashboard at this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Melike Herbert Benjamin, victim of a shooting at a Hopewell Gas gas station.
Chesterfield man identified as victim in Hopewell gas station shooting
Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s northside.
Police identify man shot multiple times in Richmond’s northside
The Virginia Department of Health said a second child under the age of 10 has died from...
Second child under age of 10 dies from COVID-19 complications
A vehicle became completely submerged underwater beneath a bridge in Chester.
Heavy rains from Elsa cause multiple water rescues, downed trees
Petersburg workers had to be rescued from floodwaters.
Petersburg workers rescued after becoming trapped in floodwaters; 70% of roads closed

Latest News

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
More than 51% Virginia’s population fully vaccinated | Over 9.8 million vaccines distributed
A basket of syringes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ready to be used at Richmond...
Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated Virginians account for virtually all new COVID-19 cases since December, data shows
The Virginia Department of Health said a second child under the age of 10 has died from...
Second child under age of 10 dies from COVID-19 complications
Infectious disease doctor and Director of Infusion Solutions Bo Vaughan says the company...
Henrico company offers additional treatment option to help prevent severe COVID-19