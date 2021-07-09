VDH will now track vaccination status with COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health will sort new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by the patient’s vaccination status, according to a release from the department.

This data will track vaccination breakthroughs, or COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people. The state health commissioner says most of the new cases are among those who are not fully vaccinated.

“Over 99% of COVID-19 cases in Virginia have occurred in people who were not fully vaccinated,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “I applaud those who have chosen to protect themselves and the community by getting vaccinated, and we appreciate the work of all who are helping to vaccinate Virginians.”

As of Friday, more than 9.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in the commonwealth. The state health department reports 58.9% of the population has received one dose, and 51.7% of Virginians are fully vaccinated. Read more about today’s update here.

View VDH’s dashboard at this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.