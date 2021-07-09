Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Va. man charged with intent to distribute nearly $25K in marijuana, MDMA

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office shared this photo of Schuyler Stephen Bufford and drugs...
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office shared this photo of Schuyler Stephen Bufford and drugs found during a narcotics investigation.(Caroline County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Caroline County law enforcement officers have arrested a 34-year-old man after the recovery of nearly $25,000 dollars worth of drugs, per a release from the county’s sheriff’s office.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office reported Schuyler Stephen Bufford, a resident of the Ladysmith Village subdivision, was arrested after a days-long narcotics investigation in the neighborhood.

According to a Caroline County release, officers received several complaints from nearby residents suspecting drug activity in the subdivision. After investigating, officers found nearly $25,000 worth of MDMA and marijuana while searching a vehicle. The MDMA, also known as “Molly,” had a street value of $16,000 and the marijuana was worth approximately $8,500.

A warrant was then obtained for Bufford, who was charged with the intent to distribute each substance.

Members of the Fulton County Police Department in Georgia located and arrested Bufford on June 21. He was then extradited back to Virginia, currently being held at Piedmont Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Melike Herbert Benjamin, victim of a shooting at a Hopewell Gas gas station.
Chesterfield man identified as victim in Hopewell gas station shooting
Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s northside.
Police identify man shot multiple times in Richmond’s northside
The Virginia Department of Health said a second child under the age of 10 has died from...
Second child under age of 10 dies from COVID-19 complications
Elsa's forecast track takes it through central/southeastern Virginia
Heavy rain, isolated tornado threat from Elsa today
A vehicle became completely submerged underwater beneath a bridge in Chester.
Heavy rains from Elsa cause multiple water rescues, downed trees

Latest News

Two women killed in crash
Bicyclist dies after being struck on Jefferson Davis Highway
Richmond SPCA, Over the Edge fundraiser
Richmond SPCA CEO makes daring promise to raise money
Kaleb Jernigan
Colonial Heights teen located safe after being reported missing
Dominion's new logo, released on May 10 as the former Dominion Resources Inc. changed its name...
Dominion Energy reports 60,000 power outages in Virginia from Elsa