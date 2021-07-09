Va. man charged with intent to distribute nearly $25K in marijuana, MDMA

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Caroline County law enforcement officers have arrested a 34-year-old man after the recovery of nearly $25,000 dollars worth of drugs, per a release from the county’s sheriff’s office.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office reported Schuyler Stephen Bufford, a resident of the Ladysmith Village subdivision, was arrested after a days-long narcotics investigation in the neighborhood.

According to a Caroline County release, officers received several complaints from nearby residents suspecting drug activity in the subdivision. After investigating, officers found nearly $25,000 worth of MDMA and marijuana while searching a vehicle. The MDMA, also known as “Molly,” had a street value of $16,000 and the marijuana was worth approximately $8,500.

A warrant was then obtained for Bufford, who was charged with the intent to distribute each substance.

Members of the Fulton County Police Department in Georgia located and arrested Bufford on June 21. He was then extradited back to Virginia, currently being held at Piedmont Regional Jail without bond.

