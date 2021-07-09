Two weekend concerts to include vaccine clinics

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will be coordinating vaccine clinics at two concerts over the weekend.

Staff will be present at the Churchill Gospel Fest at Bon Secours Sarah Garland Jones Center on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. The free concert at 2600 Nine Mile Road will feature Timothy Haughton & Renewed, Jaccarri Woodson, April Robinson, LaTonya Camp Gregory Amos and more.

COVID-19 vaccines will also be available during Fitz & the Tantrum’s concert at Brown’s Island on Sunday. Tickets are required for admission.

For a full list of COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Richmond and Henrico area, visit this link.

