Swift Creek Mill Theater announces 2021-22 season

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Swift Creek Mill Theatre will be reopening this fall, and has announced five shows for the upcoming season.

These are the shows for the 2021-2022 season.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change by Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts will run from Sept. 11 to Oct. 23, 2021

Winter Wonderettes by Roger Bean will run from Nov. 20, 2021, to Jan. 1, 2022.

Murder for Two by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair will run from Jan. 29 to Feb. 26, 2022.

Greater Tuna by Jaston Williams. Joe Sears and Ed Howard will run from March 19 to May 7, 2022.

LOVE/SICK by John Cariani will run from May 21 to June 25, 2022.

The theatre was established in 1965 and had to close its doors in March 2020 for the pandemic.

For more information about the theatre, tickets and shows visit their website here, email info@swiftcreekmill.com or call the box office at 804-748-5203.

