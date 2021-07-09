Stabbing victim identified, warrant out for B&E suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified a victim in a fatal stabbing and a person of interest in the June 29 incident.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the 200 block of Green Cove Drive around 3 a.m. on June 29 where officers discovered Michael Cross, 42, with a stab wound. Cross was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police have obtained a warrant for Montana Talbert, a 36-year-old Henrico resident, in connection to a breaking and entering related to the incident.

Talbert is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall with a slender build.

Anyone with information or with knowledge of Talbert’s whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.