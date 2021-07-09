Section of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike to close, again, for bridge repairs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly two-and-a-half years after it was first closed, a section of the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike will temporarily close again for bridge repairs.

Starting Sunday, July 18, the turnpike near the Henrico County-Hanover County line will be blocked off. This is between Azalea Avenue and Atlee Road.

The repair work is expected to last eight weeks (through early September), but for many drivers and even businesses, the impacts of this road closure will be felt almost immediately.

There is steady stream of people who visit the 7-11 at the corner of Atlee Road and Meadowbridge Road on a daily basis.

“We average about 800 to 1,000 customers a day,” said owner Maria Kasawat.

It is a spot meant for convenience, but bridge repair work nearby will soon mean a big inconvenience.

“It’s going to affect us with the summer season, people traveling,” Kasawat said.

However, the summer season is why Henrico County Public Works opted to begin phase two of fixing the bridge over the Chickahominy River.

“We have the races starting up in September, school starting up again, people getting back to work - so the summer months are where the traffic is really at its lightest,” said Terrell Hughes, Director of Public Works.

In 2019, crews worked on this same area, focused on the ground behind the bridge supports. Now, the work goes under water.

“[We have to] replace some of the scour or erosion around the bridge abutment which will stabilize it and keep it in good operation,” Hughes said.

However, many wonder why the bridge was not completely fixed two years ago.

“We needed some time to do some engineering and get a solution that’s going to last,” Hughes said. “Rather than have the road closed for a few years we wanted to do the initial phase, get that phase open, and then come back and do the other portion.”

That means drivers will once again have to take an eight-mile detour.

“Being here in 16 minutes from my house it’s [now] going to be like 30-40 minutes to get into my store,” Kasawat said.

“We understand the inconvenience, so hopefully this will only be a two-month inconvenience and will keep the bridge in operation for the time to come,” Hughes said.

The following eight-mile detour will be in place for motorists.

For eastbound travelers, follow Azalea onto Carolina Avenue and head south to Laburnum Avenue, south to Mechanicsville Turnpike (Route 360), east to Elm Drive, south to Stonewall Parkway, east to Cold Harbor Road (Route 156), north onto Atlee Road (Route 638) and north back to Meadowbridge Road, which becomes Richmond-Henrico Turnpike at the Chickahominy River crossing.

For westbound travelers, follow Atlee south to Mechanicsville Turnpike (Route 360), west to Laburnum, north to Carolina, north to Azalea and west back to Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

Meanwhile, Hughes said this project kicks off the start of several road improvement projects along the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.