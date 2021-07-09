Richmond SPCA CEO makes daring promise to raise money

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond SPCA CEO Tamsen Kingry said she will rappel 20 stories, 335 feet, down the Dominion Energy building if their fundraising goal of $2,500 is reached.

To donate to the cause visit the Toss Tamsen page here.

The donations will be going to Richmond SPCA to fund their efforts to support homeless animals.

The SPCA is a no-kill humane society that helps about 4,000 homeless animals every year. For more on the Richmond SPCA visit their website here.

