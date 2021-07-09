Healthcare Pros
Richmond Fire Department celebrates 71 years of having Black career firefighters

First black career firefighters in Richmond
First black career firefighters in Richmond(Richmond Fire Department)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On July 1, 1950, the first Black career firefighters were hired by Engine Company No. 9 in Richmond.

On July 11, the Richmond Fire Department is celebrating the 71st anniversary at 5th Street and Duval Street at 1:30 p.m.

Chief Melvin D. Carter will be giving a presentation titled, “Light the Way.”

The men hired were all in the same company as the fire departments were not integrated until 1963.

In Feb., as a part of Black History Month, the Richmond Fire Department shared these two posts on Facebook sharing more about the department’s history.

