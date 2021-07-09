Richmond Fire Department celebrates 71 years of having Black career firefighters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On July 1, 1950, the first Black career firefighters were hired by Engine Company No. 9 in Richmond.

On July 11, the Richmond Fire Department is celebrating the 71st anniversary at 5th Street and Duval Street at 1:30 p.m.

Chief Melvin D. Carter will be giving a presentation titled, “Light the Way.”

The men hired were all in the same company as the fire departments were not integrated until 1963.

In Feb., as a part of Black History Month, the Richmond Fire Department shared these two posts on Facebook sharing more about the department’s history.

