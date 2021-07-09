Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Richmond Community Care Officer wins an ESPY

Carol Adams wins an ESPY
Carol Adams wins an ESPY(Richmond Police Department)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police Department Community Care Officer, Carol Adams, won an ESPY award for her contributions to the city through her organization the Carol Adams Foundation.

Adams was recognized for the work she did through pandemic by organizing a modified summer camp that focuses on sports for children in Richmond.

The Carol Adams Foundation is a resource for people who are suffering from domestic abuse.

The Richmond Police Department shared the good news in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Melike Herbert Benjamin, victim of a shooting at a Hopewell Gas gas station.
Chesterfield man identified as victim in Hopewell gas station shooting
Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s northside.
Police identify man shot multiple times in Richmond’s northside
The Virginia Department of Health said a second child under the age of 10 has died from...
Second child under age of 10 dies from COVID-19 complications
A vehicle became completely submerged underwater beneath a bridge in Chester.
Heavy rains from Elsa cause multiple water rescues, downed trees
Petersburg workers had to be rescued from floodwaters.
Petersburg workers rescued after becoming trapped in floodwaters; 70% of roads closed

Latest News

First black career firefighters in Richmond
Richmond Fire Department celebrates 71 years of having Black career firefighters
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
More than 51% Virginia’s population fully vaccinated | Over 9.8 million vaccines distributed
Interstate 95 winds past Main Street Station in Richmond.
Downtown Expressway ramp to I-95 to close nightly
Hopewell residents can have storm debris picked up until Friday, July 16.
Hopewell extends free storm cleanup for residents