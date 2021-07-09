Richmond Community Care Officer wins an ESPY

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police Department Community Care Officer, Carol Adams, won an ESPY award for her contributions to the city through her organization the Carol Adams Foundation.

Adams was recognized for the work she did through pandemic by organizing a modified summer camp that focuses on sports for children in Richmond.

The Carol Adams Foundation is a resource for people who are suffering from domestic abuse.

The Richmond Police Department shared the good news in a Facebook post.

