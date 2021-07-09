Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Prosecutors launch educational program to fight exploitation

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Virginia are launching an educational initiative to alert students about the increasing dangers of online child sexual exploitation.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Raj Parekh on Friday announced the program, titled “UnMasked.” It will include presentations at middle schools, high schools and universities.

The program will use a curriculum from the Alexandria-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The center says online sexual exploitation exploded in 2020, fueled by social isolation caused by the pandemic; the center received more than 21 million reports of child sexual exploitation from electronic service providers last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melike Herbert Benjamin, victim of a shooting at a Hopewell Gas gas station.
Chesterfield man identified as victim in Hopewell gas station shooting
Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s northside.
Police identify man shot multiple times in Richmond’s northside
The Virginia Department of Health said a second child under the age of 10 has died from...
Second child under age of 10 dies from COVID-19 complications
A vehicle became completely submerged underwater beneath a bridge in Chester.
Heavy rains from Elsa cause multiple water rescues, downed trees
Petersburg workers had to be rescued from floodwaters.
Petersburg workers rescued after becoming trapped in floodwaters; 70% of roads closed

Latest News

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
More than 51% Virginia’s population fully vaccinated | Over 9.8 million vaccines distributed
Interstate 95 winds past Main Street Station in Richmond.
Downtown Expressway ramp to I-95 to close nightly
Hopewell residents can have storm debris picked up until Friday, July 16.
Hopewell extends free storm cleanup for residents
Swift Creek Mill Theatre
Swift Creek Mill Theater announces 2021-22 season