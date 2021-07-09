Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a man on South Crater Road.

Prince George officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at the 16900 block of South Crater Road, near Interstate 95, at 12:33 p.m. on Friday.

The male driver, who has not been identified pending the notification of family, was injured and died at the scene.

Investigators found that the motorcyclist was driving north on South Crater Road and left the roadway before hitting a fence.

The man was not wearing a helmet, police say.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information is asked to call Prince George police at 804-733-2773.

