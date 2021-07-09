Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Police are asking witnesses of the crash to contact local law enforcement.
Police are asking witnesses of the crash to contact local law enforcement.(WAVE 3 News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a man on South Crater Road.

Prince George officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at the 16900 block of South Crater Road, near Interstate 95, at 12:33 p.m. on Friday.

The male driver, who has not been identified pending the notification of family, was injured and died at the scene.

Investigators found that the motorcyclist was driving north on South Crater Road and left the roadway before hitting a fence.

The man was not wearing a helmet, police say.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information is asked to call Prince George police at 804-733-2773.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Melike Herbert Benjamin, victim of a shooting at a Hopewell Gas gas station.
Chesterfield man identified as victim in Hopewell gas station shooting
Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s northside.
Police identify man shot multiple times in Richmond’s northside
The Virginia Department of Health said a second child under the age of 10 has died from...
Second child under age of 10 dies from COVID-19 complications
A vehicle became completely submerged underwater beneath a bridge in Chester.
Heavy rains from Elsa cause multiple water rescues, downed trees
Petersburg workers had to be rescued from floodwaters.
Petersburg workers rescued after becoming trapped in floodwaters; 70% of roads closed

Latest News

Keion Taylor (left, surrendered) Tyeqwon Friend (right, wanted)
Homicide suspect surrenders, second remains at large
Generic Concert Photo (Source: Pixabay)
Two weekend concerts to include vaccine clinics
The state now says it will follow new federal guidelines out Friday.
Virginia will follow updated mask guidance for teachers and students in school
Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a...
Flags fly at half-mast to honor Chesterfield firefighter recruit’s death