Police: Fredricksburg man charged for shooting woman multiple times on Fourth of July

Tyrese Washington
Tyrese Washington(Fredricksburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Fredricksburg man has been charged in the shooting of a woman on the Fourth of July.

Around 1:55 p.m., the Fredericksburg Police E-911 center received a call from a 49-year-old woman who reported she had been shot in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard. According to the investigation, the suspect knew the victim.

The victim is currently hospitalized for her injuries.

On the night of July 8, state police, U.S. Marshals and the Fredricksburg Police Department arrested Tyrese Washington, 41, and was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Washington is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

