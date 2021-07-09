Healthcare Pros
Petersburg workers rescued after becoming trapped in floodwaters; 70% of roads closed

Petersburg workers had to be rescued from floodwaters.
Petersburg workers had to be rescued from floodwaters.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Rain from Tropical Storm Elsa caused flash flooding in Petersburg, which quickly caused city workers to become trapped in floodwaters.

Heavy rain, isolated tornado threat from Elsa Thursday

Crews rescued two public works employees from the roofs of vehicles on Thursday night.

Officials said the crews were out on Madison and Bollingbrook streets putting up signage when the water rapidly rose, causing them to get stuck.

The two were rescued and are now safe.

A spokesperson said that 70 percent of roadways in Petersburg are closed due to flooding. Residents are asked to stay home and off the roadways.

Petersburg police said the following roads are closed due to high water:

  • River Street between Second Street and Cockade Alley
  • South Boulevard and Bishop Street
  • East Wythe Street between Terrace Avenue and Clayton Street
  • East Bank Street between North Crater Road and Madison Street
  • Intersection of North Old Church Street at East Bank Street
  • Bollingbrook Street between Madison Street and North Crater Road
  • Defense Road between Squirrel Level Road and Baylor’s Lane
  • Joseph Jenkins Parkway between 3rd Street and 5th Street

Across Central Virginia, anywhere from 2-5 inches of rain is possible.

