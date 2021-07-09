Petersburg workers rescued after becoming trapped in floodwaters; 70% of roads closed

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Rain from Tropical Storm Elsa caused flash flooding in Petersburg, which quickly caused city workers to become trapped in floodwaters.

Crews rescued two public works employees from the roofs of vehicles on Thursday night.

Officials said the crews were out on Madison and Bollingbrook streets putting up signage when the water rapidly rose, causing them to get stuck.

The two were rescued and are now safe.

A spokesperson said that 70 percent of roadways in Petersburg are closed due to flooding. Residents are asked to stay home and off the roadways.

Petersburg police said the following roads are closed due to high water:

River Street between Second Street and Cockade Alley

South Boulevard and Bishop Street

East Wythe Street between Terrace Avenue and Clayton Street

East Bank Street between North Crater Road and Madison Street

Intersection of North Old Church Street at East Bank Street

Bollingbrook Street between Madison Street and North Crater Road

Defense Road between Squirrel Level Road and Baylor’s Lane

Joseph Jenkins Parkway between 3rd Street and 5th Street

Across Central Virginia, anywhere from 2-5 inches of rain is possible.

