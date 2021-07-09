Over 80 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in Aaron’s parking lot in South Hill

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are on the scene cleaning a large diesel fuel spill in Aaron’s parking lot in South Hill.

Over 80 gallons of fuel spilled from a tractor-trailer.

Diesel fuel spill (South Hill Volunteer Fire Department)

Company 7 units on scene include Chief 702, Engine 72, Support 70, Unit 78, and Hazmat 7.

